Hansi Flick sends clear transfer message to Barcelona board as Catalan giants agree stunning Rodri deal

The manager's comments came in the wake of a productive 5-2 victory over Swiss side Basel at St. Jakob's Park. It was a match that saw several heavy hitters return to the fold, including Spain sensation Lamine Yamal, who scored from the penalty spot in his first appearance since winning the World Cup. Flick was generally pleased with the showing, especially compared to earlier pre-season efforts, though he was quick to identify areas that still need fine-tuning.

"It was a good test for us; Basel played well," Flick explained. "It wasn’t easy playing against them. Perhaps in the first half we didn’t play as quickly as we’d have liked, either in terms of positioning or off the ball. That’s what we need to improve on. We’ve got potential, and I’m pleased with the test."

Despite noting areas for on-pitch improvement, the manager emphasised that the squad's daily application behind the scenes gives him plenty of reasons for optimism.

"The most important thing is how we train, the quality and the intensity, and that’s very good," Flick added . "I can see the standard of the team and that’s what matters most. We’ll analyse this match and also the training sessions. And we’ve got a match this week, so we’ll see."