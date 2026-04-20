The long road pays off: Haji Wright’s journey takes the USMNT striker to the Premier League with Coventry

Make no mistake: Wright has been fantastic since joining Coventry City in 2023. He's had to be, too. When he signed from Antalyaspor after two standout seasons in Turkey, he was the club's record signing. A £7.7 million fee isn't pocket change for a Championship club.

In that first season, he scored 19 goals in 50 games, including 16 in league play. In his second, it was 12 in 27 as he hit double-figures despite injury issues. And then there's this season: 16 in 37 that puts him second on the Championship's goalscoring chart. Despite another slight injury issue midseason, Wright has been instrumental this season. Interest from the Premier League reportedly came in for the winger, and Coventry named their price: a world-record fee of £200 million. It was somewhat sarcastic, but also a message: Wright was simply too important to let go.

“I’m delighted for Haji,” Coventry boss Frank Lampard said. “Strikers get judged so much on goals. He came out of the blocks at the start of the season. Then he had a little bit of an injury when he was away with his national team, and, when he came back, it sort of broke his rhythm, but there’s so much talent there.

“When you get him really feeling like this is a competitive game, he uses all his attributes and strength. He’s got great quality."

Equally as important have been the little things. Whether used as a No. 9 or as a winger, Wright has shown the willingness to press. He sees that as a point of pride. Not as much as the goals, of course, but important nonetheless.

"If you're a striker and you're scoring, you're doing well," he said in the fall. "If you're not, they're going to say you're a bad player. We do our best to help the team in every way we can. If you're a striker who's not scoring, you know you're probably not going to be needed.

'It's tough, man. I do my best every game to try to contribute in other ways if I'm not scoring. I try to be a defensive monster or affect the game in ways other people can score, but the goals are always in our minds. If you're scoring, you're doing well."

Wright's doing well has led to Coventry succeeding, which is how they achieved a long-awaited promotion this season.