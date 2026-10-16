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Gianni Infantino issues public apology as FIFA announces massive $6.35 billion investment plan following World Cup success
Massive funding package unveiled
FIFA President Infantino issued a public apology following the latest FIFA Council meeting at the Home of FIFA in Zurich. The chief executive addressed past mistakes regarding the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which has now been permanently withdrawn.
Despite the governance setback, FIFA presented a landmark financial initiative called the FIFA Surplus Solidarity Programme. Driven by exceptional commercial returns from the 48-team 2026 World Cup, the plan will more than double development funding for the 2027-2030 period.
The total support package will reach $6.35 billion, drawing from an estimated cycle surplus of between $5.2 billion and $5.6 billion. Under the new proposal, allocations per FIFA Member Association will rise to $25 million while maintaining $1.7 billion in hard reserves.
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Infantino addresses the past
The primary focal point of the meeting centred on the withdrawn FFE initiative, which had drawn sharp criticism from key stakeholders in recent months. Infantino took responsibility for how the project was handled and communicated to the global football community.
"As has been said many times since 2016, FIFA’s money, including its reserves, belongs to the 211 FIFA Member Associations, and the proposal to increase investment across all FIFA Member Associations, confederations and other stakeholders to USD 6.35 billion aims to reinforce our unwavering commitment to further supporting football development and access globally thanks to the outstanding financial result of the FIFA World Cup 2026," Infantino stated
"In ten years since I became FIFA President, we have gone from USD 1 million per FIFA Member Association to USD 25 million each – all across the world. At the same time, I would like to thank everyone who has made suggestions over the past few months on the distribution of FIFA’s funds to our 211 FIFA Member Associations as we need to look forward in a spirit of unity and in the best interests of football."
Governance under the microscope
The FIFA Council confirmed that the FFE initiative will not reappear in any form, with externally appointed lawyers updating members on confidential legal proceedings in the United States. A new working group featuring representatives from across the confederations will now examine FIFA's overall governance framework.
To ensure transparency, the distribution of the $6.35 billion funding will align directly with women's football, youth development, long-term projects, and infrastructure. The plan remains subject to final approval mechanisms to ensure strict control and audit standards.
"We held discussions in relation to the FIFA Forward Enterprise project, where everyone had the opportunity to ask questions and express their views," Infantino said.
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Key decisions on horizon
The FIFA administration will now work alongside relevant committees to finalise the eligibility, application, and disbursement rules for the Surplus Solidarity Programme. The full framework will be submitted to the FIFA Council at its next meeting in December 2026.
Several other administrative matters were also progressed during the Zurich summit. The Football Social Responsibility Committee will assess the FIFA Peace Prize, while the Legal Committee conducts a review of disciplinary procedures following Folarin Balogun's suspended ban.
All major proposals, including the expanded funding distribution plan, will ultimately be put forward for formal approval at the 77th FIFA Congress in March 2027.
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