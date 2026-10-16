Getafe president Angel Torres confirms shock negotiations to sign English winger Jadon Sancho

Getafe are attempting to pull off one of the most audacious transfer coups of the season as they move for Sancho. While Getafe might not be the traditional destination for a player of his profile, the club has developed a reputation for providing a platform for high-level talents looking to rediscover their best form in a different environment. They are confident that a resolution can be found to bring the former Borussia Dortmund star to the Coliseum.

Alongside the pursuit of Sancho, Getafe are also working on a deal to bring Dani Parejo back to the capital. The Villarreal playmaker is considered one of the most consistent performers in La Liga history and would provide a wealth of experience to the Getafe engine room.