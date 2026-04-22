Furious Liam Rosenior tears into Chelsea flops for 'unacceptable attitude' in Brighton loss as Blues hit 114-year low

Speaking after the final whistle, a visibly shaken Rosenior delivered a scathing assessment of his players' commitment. "By far. It was unacceptable in every aspect of the game, unacceptable in our attitude," he told Sky Sports when asked if this was the worst display of his tenure. "I keep coming out and defending the players. That's indefensible, that performance tonight. The manner of the goals we conceded, the amount of duels that we lost, the lack of intensity in the team. Something needs to change drastically right now."

He continued his honest appraisal, suggesting that the spirit required to represent Chelsea was missing from the majority of the starting XI. "The professionalism wasn't there. It's a really difficult night. The most difficult night not even just here, so far, at this magnificent football club, but in my career. Some of the things I witnessed today, I never want to see again," he added.