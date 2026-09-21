Real Madrid are stuttering under José Mourinho. Seven rounds into the Spanish league, the team have yet to hit the level expected of them, and that is despite a squad packed with stars and options capable of making a difference across the pitch.

Two defeats have already scarred their La Liga campaign. The latest, against Atlético Madrid in the capital derby, proved the most controversial, not only for the refereeing incidents that sparked wide debate but for the image Real Madrid presented on the day. They looked far from their level, lacking balance and bite.

Dean Huijsen's sending-off and the penalty clearly shaped the derby and handed Atlético the upper hand. Yet Mourinho's problem doesn't begin at those moments. Real Madrid were already struggling, lacklustre in defence and attack, short of cohesion between the lines and unable to impose their style as they needed to.

The international break lands at just the right time for the Portuguese. Mourinho now has around three weeks to reorganise, address the mistakes of the opening weeks and restore the balance between defence and attack before competition resumes in stronger, steadier shape.

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