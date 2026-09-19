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Frank Lampard hopes historic Coventry City victory over Nottingham Forest acts as a crucial springboard
Lampard relieved by crucial victory
Coventry have won in the top flight for the first time in 25 years, courtesy of a second-half strike from Dasilva. Lampard felt an overwhelming sense of relief.
When asked if the win could serve as a springboard, Lampard stated: "I hope so, and we have to keep our feet on the ground because it’s one win, and we’ve felt how ruthless the league is already." He emphasised the result's importance, adding: "Every win is a relief, no matter what. I mean, especially in our position, because you sit at the bottom of the table, you want to win because you don’t like to look at it."
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Moving past a tough opening schedule
Coventry faced formidable opponents early in the campaign, conceding 10 goals in four consecutive defeats. Reflecting on the psychological toll, Lampard added: "We’ve had two of the toughest games on paper, probably in [Manchester] City and Arsenal, but it doesn’t matter.
The points still said zero after four games and that hurts." Acknowledging the timely nature of their first points, he noted: "So I think going into a break, yeah, for sure, for everyone to have a bit of rest, to feel good about it. You know that’s the starting point, so they can use that."
Glasner points to mental struggles
Nottingham Forest suffered their second league defeat, leaving them 12th with five points. They had a late equaliser from Igor Jesus ruled out by VAR, but manager Oliver Glasner focused on his team's mentality.
Glasner admitted: "For me, being very honest, I felt for the first time the heaviness of the past. The players were very quiet before the game." Detailing the squad's anxiety, he added: "I just saw and felt that everybody, let’s say, with a red shirt, got nervous today, and I think this is, for me now, and I’m still in the process of understanding the players of understanding Forest, maybe the biggest part of what we have to get under control, not to feel this pressure."
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What comes next for Coventry?
Following the three-week international break, Coventry will look to capitalise on this hard-fought momentum when they travel to face Tottenham Hotspur. With Tottenham still searching for their first win of the season, Lampard will view the upcoming away clash as a prime opportunity to secure another crucial result and distance his side from the relegation zone.
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