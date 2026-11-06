Flick's dilemma: three problems troubling Barcelona before the Atletico clash

Brian Fariñas was faultless in a position that isn't his natural one. Should Eric García recover in time for the Atlético clash, Flick faces a big call. Who takes the right-back slot to keep tabs on Álex Baena, whose constant movement and sharp technical and physical condition make him such a worry?

Or might the Barcelona coach be forced into picking someone with greater pace on that flank, should Simeone opt for that weapon? Whoever starts also inherits the job of shackling Ademola Lookman, who hasn't hit last season's heights yet remains capable of rediscovering his form at any moment.

Merit tends to drive Flick's selections, and Fariñas answered him in the best way possible: two outstanding showings against Alavés and Aston Villa.

The German's trust in Eric García, though, is total. If he sees the defender is ready, his chances of starting are high, despite missing the last four matches with a muscle injury.

Jules Koundé, the third option, looks all but ruled out. The French defender has yet to fully recover from an ankle sprain, and his role in the side has waned of late too.