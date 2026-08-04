Mbappe has once again cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the game after a record-breaking performance on the world stage. FIFA president was quick to highlight the Frenchman's impact, noting that the French captain also set several records during the tournament.

Infantino did not hold back in his praise for the Real Madrid star, taking to Instagram to share his admiration for the forward's consistency and talent. The FIFA chief noted that the 25-year-old has now become the all-time top scorer in the history of the competition, as well as the leading marksman for Les Bleus.

"The incredible Mbappé achieved the double at the World Cup, winning the Golden Boot for the second consecutive time thanks to his ten goals scored during the tournament in North America!," Infantino noted. "The captain of the Blues also set several records, notably becoming the all-time top scorer in the history of the competition and of the French team".



