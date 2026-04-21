AFP
Fabio Capello claims 'tired' England play with 'fear' at major tournaments as he sends warning to Thomas Tuchel
Former boss identifies familiar failings
Capello, who managed England between 2007 and 2012, has raised concerns about the national team's mental resilience under the pressure of major tournaments. Drawing from his experience during the 2010 World Cup, where his side struggled for goals before a last-16 exit, the 79-year-old noted that English players often arrive at finals exhausted. Despite a perfect qualifying campaign under Tuchel, Capello remains wary following recent underwhelming friendly results against Uruguay and Japan.
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Tuchel urged to break the cycle
The Italian believes the technical quality of the squad is frequently undermined by the lack of a winter break and a debilitating lack of confidence in high-stakes moments. Capello pointed to past failures as evidence of a recurring pattern that the current coaching staff must dismantle before the summer.
Speaking to BBC Sport about the primary challenges facing Tuchel, Capello said: "This is the problem for England. They are tired and they fear. The manager, he has to cancel these two things."
Ghost of Euro 2020
To illustrate his point, Capello referenced the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, where England failed to capitalise on an early advantage against his native Italy. He argued that the tendency to retreat into a defensive shell is a direct symptom of the psychological weight associated with the national jersey.
He added: "I remember the game against Italy. They are winning after 10-15 minutes and after they don't play. They play with fear."
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Tournament path ahead
England are set to face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in Group L during the upcoming World Cup in North America. Tuchel’s side will kick off their tournament against Croatia on June 17 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. After a draw and a defeat in their March fixtures, the Three Lions must now focus on managing player fatigue during the final weeks of the domestic season to ensure they arrive at the tournament in peak condition.