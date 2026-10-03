'Every Spanish player's dream' - Racing Santander forward Pablo Garcia hopes for senior Spain call-up from Luis de la Fuente

The resounding 13-goal demolition provided a vital boost for David Gordo's side following a frustrating 2-1 loss against Finland. Recognising that stepping up to the senior ranks demands relentless refinement, the forward, who already has two La Liga goals under his belt this term, concluded: "The important thing is to keep improving as a footballer in all the aspects that I'm not so good at. When I improve in those areas, the goals will come on their own."