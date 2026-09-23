Eric Cantona slams Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe over 'unacceptable' immigration comments and claims he wouldn't have signed for the club

When asked if he would have completed his famous £1.2 million move from Leeds United in 1992 had Ratcliffe been in charge, Cantona delivered a blunt response.

"No. Of course not. You know what I think about all of this, with this kind of politics," the 60-year-old said. "And I cannot understand that someone like this can say something like this when he’s one of the owners of the club."

The Frenchman then highlighted how migration has historically shaped the sport's greatest talents. He added: "Football is a very popular sport. Football is made - all the greatest players come from different waves of immigration. Everywhere, in France, in England, everywhere.

"In France for instance, the greatest players in France, they all come from different waves of immigration. I made a documentary on that, French Football: An Immigrant History. Raymond Kopa, in the fifties, was the son of Polish immigrants who came to France, worked in France, and worked hard in France. And then the Italians, Italians like Platini. And then Spanish, like me, my mother came from Spanish refugees. I cannot accept this kind of thing."



