'We are still waiting!' - Enzo Maresca demands apology for Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd goal as Man City boss fumes over VAR double standards after Manchester derby controversy

Pro Ref recently conceded that Haaland's decisive strike in Sunday's Manchester derby should have been disallowed. The refereeing body ruled that Enzo Fernandez was actively interfering with play during the build-up, prompting referee chief Howard Webb to publicly express regret over the VAR decision-making process.

The admission triggered a sharp response from Maresca. The City boss pointed to a strikingly similar incident from January 2023, when United secured a 2-1 derby victory. During that fixture, Marcus Rashford chased a Casemiro pass from a clear offside position. Despite the forward never touching the ball, his presence impacted the City defence before Bruno Fernandes curled home a 78th-minute equaliser.

While Webb was quick to address the latest Old Trafford incident, Maresca highlighted the glaring inconsistency. The Italian manager was serving as Pep Guardiola's assistant during that 2023 defeat and insists City were never offered the same courtesy of an official apology.



