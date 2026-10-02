Behind closed doors? England face unusual atmosphere as THOUSANDS of children set to attend Croatia clash despite UEFA ban

England travel to the 8,200-capacity HNK Rijeka Stadium this weekend for a Nations League fixture originally ordered to be played without supporters. UEFA heavily sanctioned Croatia following serious crowd disturbances that marred their match against France at the Stade de France last year.

French police took seven individuals into custody on suspicion of performing Nazi salutes as fans marched towards the Parisian venue. They were later released without prosecution due to a lack of evidence.

Inside the stadium, Croatian supporters set off fireworks and smoke bombs. Authorities also reportedly discovered batons and sharp wooden sticks in the away section. As part of their subsequent punishment, Croatia were prohibited from taking any travelling fans to their 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic last Saturday.



