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'I think it will happen' - Getafe star David Soria confident ex-Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal will complete shock move despite La Liga hurdles
Dressing room backs veteran signing
Optimism is growing within Bordalas' squad regarding a move for Carvajal, who remains a free agent following the expiration of his Madrid contract on June 30. The 34-year-old former Spain right-back has already undergone medical checks, but confirmation of the deal is held up by salary cap verification from league authorities. Soria believes the arrival of the six-time Champions League winner would provide an invaluable boost as the side navigates a congested campaign.
- NurPhoto
Goalkeeper assesses potential defensive reinforcement
Soria offered his perspective on the defender's potential arrival during an appearance on prominent Spanish radio show 'El Larguero'. The Getafe shot-stopper firmly backed the veteran's signing, asserting: "I think it will happen."
Soria then highlighted how eagerly the dressing room would welcome such an experienced figure, adding: "We would be delighted. A signing like Carvajal, with all his experience, quality, and everything a player like that brings, would be a ten-out-of-ten addition."
Financial regulations stall transfer progress
Despite widespread excitement among the squad, the operation remains paused while La Liga's Validation Body examines whether Getafe's wage proposal complies with market value criteria and economic control guidelines.
Reflecting on the intricate negotiations currently led by club hierarchy, Soria quipped: "Let's see if the president can pull something out of the bag and we can reach an agreement."
The goalkeeper concluded by reiterating his confidence once again that the move will cross the line: "I think it will happen."
- Getty Images Sport
Demanding fixtures require squad depth
Getafe officials are now racing against time to structure a viable financial package that fits the veteran right-back within strict spending caps. Additional depth is considered essential as Bordalas' side prepare to balance domestic duties alongside European competition over the coming months. Soria and his team-mates remain hopeful that an agreement can be finalised swiftly, allowing Carvajal to integrate ahead of a demanding run of fixtures.
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