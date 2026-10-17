AFP
'Going to City was the best decision!' - David Silva lifts lid on aborted Barcelona transfer and details Valencia refusal to sell in 2008
Spanish maestro recalls blocked transfer
Silva has insisted that moving to the Citizens was the finest call of his career after an earlier switch to the Blaugrana was blocked by Los Che chiefs. Having joined the Mestalla youth ranks aged 14 in 2000, the midfielder eventually moved to England for £24 million in July 2010. Across a decade in Manchester, he netted 77 goals in 436 outings and lifted 14 major honours.
- AFP
Financial crisis forces Mestalla exodus
Camp Nou officials first made their move following his standout displays at Euro 2008, with then-sporting director Txiki Begiristain personally reaching out to bring him to Catalonia. However, club bosses initially refused to negotiate as they wanted to build around their prized assets, before severe financial pressures forced a double sale two years later.
Detailing how that proposed move unfolded on the El Camino de Mario podcast hosted by former footballer Mario Suarez, Silva, as quoted by MARCA, said: "In 2008, Txiki called me after we won the Euros with the national team. At that time, he was at Barca. But at that point, Valencia wasn't selling. Later on, they ran into financial troubles and sold both me and 'El Guaje' Villa."
Reflecting on his subsequent switch to England that yielded four Premier League titles before his departure in 2020, the Canarian continued: "Going to City was the best decision; I had ten spectacular years, and the fans treated me amazingly."
Persistent Italian boss seals switch
Prior to completing his move to Manchester after lifting the 2010 World Cup, the playmaker was also linked with another Spanish heavyweight, only for regular phone calls from manager Roberto Mancini late in 2009 to sway his mind.
Addressing those transfer links and his pride at earning 125 international caps before the English club became a modern superpower, Silva added: "There were always rumours, like interest from Real Madrid. But when I returned from South Africa, my goal was already to go to City. Back in November, Mancini was already calling me regularly. He was very interested.
"Playing 125 matches for the national team was a huge achievement, especially while playing for City when it wasn't yet the powerhouse it is now."
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Shock comeback extends illustrious career
Following his exit from English football, the midfield veteran enjoyed a spell back in Spain with Real Sociedad before announcing his retirement due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2023. Remarkably, the 40-year-old has made a surprise return to the professional game in October 2026 after three years out of action. He has officially signed for Hong Kong Premier League outfit Supreme Sha Tin to write an unexpected final chapter.
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