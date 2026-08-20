Darwin Nunez set for loan move to newly promoted Al-Diriyah from Al-Hilal

Before sealing his switch to Al-Diriyah, Nunez had been strongly linked with a move to Turkish heavyweights Trabzonspor, where he was slated to reunite with former Liverpool attacking partner Mohamed Salah. That ambitious plan aimed to recreate their productive Anfield partnership in the Super Lig and generate major global attention. However, negotiations ultimately collapsed over an unresolved contractual dispute with Al-Hilal, who reportedly owe the striker significant outstanding wage and bonus payments that he refused to forfeit through a unilateral contract termination.