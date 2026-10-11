AFP
Crystal Palace ruin Oliver Glasner's Nottingham Forest reunion with stunning 3-1 comeback win at Selhurst Park
Early shock before the turnaround
Nottingham Forest capitalised on a defensive error to take an early lead just three minutes into the match. Anan Khalaili misjudged a header, allowing Dan Ndoye to slot the ball past Walter Benítez. However, Crystal Palace refused to crumble. The hosts relied on Benítez to produce a string of superb saves to keep them in the contest. Pierre Sage saw his team gradually take control of the game, setting the stage for a dramatic shift in momentum before the half-time whistle.
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Kamada and Lerma flip the script
Palace found their breakthrough in the 41st minute when Kamada slotted home his first Premier League goal from inside the area. Just moments before the break, Lerma headed in a superb delivery to give Palace a crucial 2-1 advantage. The hosts have now scored three or more goals in two of their last four league games, matching their attacking output from their previous 37 matches combined. The Eagles carried this newfound confidence seamlessly into the second half of the match.
Pino seals the impressive victory
In the 59th minute, Pino reacted quickest to a rebound after Matz Sels saved a shot from Jørgen Strand Larsen, extending the lead to 3-1. This decisive strike ended Pino's run of 19 league appearances without a goal. As Palace dominated, the home supporters aimed chants at Glasner, mocking their former manager despite giving him a warm reception before kick-off. Forest struggled to respond effectively, and Benítez made another excellent stop to deny Chris Wood, ensuring the hosts claimed all three points comfortably.
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What comes next for both clubs?
The victory lifts Crystal Palace to 12th in the Premier League table on seven points, having recorded two wins, one draw, and three defeats. This eases early-season pressure on Sage as they look to build on their attacking momentum.
Meanwhile, Forest have dropped to 14th on five points, with a record of one win, two draws, and three defeats, leaving Glasner with significant defensive issues to address before their next match.
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