'The Ballon d'Or should go to Leo Messi' - Cristian Romero backs Argentina icon for individual glory and slams 'marketing' bias

Speaking in the aftermath of Atletico's 2-1 derby victory over Real Madrid at the Estadio Metropolitano, the Argentine centre-back made his feelings abundantly clear. Offering his view to ESPNon who should collect the golden trophy, Romero stated: "The Ballon d'Or should go to Leo Messi. Until he retires, that is clear."

Highlighting the veteran forward's grounded persona away from the spotlight, the former Tottenham Hotspur defender continued: "Putting aside what he is as a player and what he has achieved throughout his career, he is still the best in the world. What makes him even greater is that I have shared a dressing room with him, and he possesses a humility that very few have. Those things make him stand out."

Reflecting on his early steps in international football under the icon's stewardship, the defender added: "Messi helped me adapt. When I first joined, we weren't winning everything, and he helped us. He has been my idol since I was a little boy; I saw him suffer, and then go on to win everything. Having shared so much with him, he is the greatest of all time. It is going to be a beautiful farewell for him."