Lega Serie A are considering changes to the Coppa Italia format from the 2027/28 season. According to Gazzetta.it, clubs discussed "potential changes to the Coppa Italia format ahead of the new tender for the competition's television rights" at today's meeting. The €56 million-a-year contract with Mediaset to broadcast the Coppa Italia free-to-air expires at the end of the 2026-27 season. The newspaper's online edition says Lega Serie A aim to secure a higher price for the deal at the next auction.