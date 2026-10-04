Como act fast to tie down Cesc Fabregas' key attacker amid heavy transfer interest

Como have prepared a new contract until 2031 to keep Diao away from several top European clubs following his flying start to the campaign. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the hierarchy acted after the winger bagged two goals in the league and scored in Como's historic 4-1 Champions League debut win over RB Leipzig.

After coming off the bench to inspire a turnaround against Udinese in the Serie A opener, the 21-year-old has established himself as the undisputed master of the right flank.