91' GOAL - Liberali slips a through ball to Papaccioli for his second assist of the night, to go with his goal. Papaccioli breaks on the offside line, finds himself in front of Risser and beats him. The assistant raises his flag, but the goal stands after a VAR check.

69' GOAL - A quick exchange of passes between Liberali and Baturina sends Baturina through one-on-one with Risser. His final touch isn't perfect, but he still beats the goalkeeper to make it 8-1.

65' GOAL - Lens try to lift themselves and find a consolation goal from a corner. Waiting near the edge of the area by the far post, Aguilar adjusts his body and volleys the dropping ball first time into the corner past Butez.

62' GOAL - Jacobo Ramon's long ball finds Liberali completely alone on the flank. The Italian breaks on the counter-attack and shoots early at the near post as he reaches the penalty area, catching Risser out. The goalkeeper is at fault.

58' GOAL - Another lightning-fast Como break brings another goal. Douvikas makes a curling run, Nico Paz picks him out perfectly and he beats the onrushing Risser at the near post.

53' GOAL - Following a corner, Milla receives the ball on the left and crosses into the middle of the area. Kempf meets it with a splendid twisting header to score the fifth.

46' GOAL - Como score again almost as soon as the half begins. Nico Paz spots a gap in the area for another run in from the right by Da Cunha, who strikes first time with his left foot towards the far post to make it 4-0.

40' CELEBRATION IN MEMORY OF JESUS DE MIGUEL - Born in Tenerife, the Argentine keeps his celebration subdued. Andorra footballer Jesus de Miguel died there in recent days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match against Tenerife. Nico Paz runs to the bench, picks up a shirt bearing a photograph of the footballer and shows it to the cameras.

40' GOAL - Como put on another show! Da Cunha sends Douvikas through on a lethal counter-attack, and he squares the ball to Nico Paz. With Risser slightly out of position, Nico Paz beats him with a powerful, precise shot.

32' GOAL - Spectacular football from Genoa, who go from Butez to the goal in five passes. The goalkeeper finds Valle on the left, and the full-back passes to Perrone. He turns and plays it out to Nico Paz on the right. The Argentine drives forward and crosses towards the far post, where Valle arrives at full speed. Off balance, he volleys the ball first time back into the middle of the area for Douvikas to tap in his second goal.

25' CHANCE - Couto finds Douvikas, who lays it off to Nico Paz. A first touch in the direction of play and a one-two take him past the defence and leave him one-on-one with Risser. The goalkeeper comes out well to thwart the Argentine's attempt to dribble past him.

17' - A heavy clash of heads between Ivanovic and Kempf causes concern among the players on the pitch and stops play for at least a minute. Both recover with help from the medical staff and return to the pitch.

15' PENALTY AWARDED, THEN OVERTURNED BY VAR - Thauvin reaches the byline on the right and crosses towards the middle of the area. Caqueret gets in the way, and the ball strikes his chest with his arm outstretched. The referee awards a penalty, but after a lengthy check VAR calls Saggi to the monitor, and he overturns it.

7' GOAL - Como take a short corner, and the ensuing cross finds Perrone at the far post. The midfielder rises to head towards the post furthest from him, the near post from where the cross came, but Douvikas reacts quickest to turn the ball in.

1' - Thauvin wins the ball back immediately in the attacking third and shoots first time towards Butez's goal. The well-positioned goalkeeper saves easily.

0' Kick-off at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium at 9pm

ALL THE INFORMATION, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE