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Morgan Gibbs-White set for England return as Chelsea star Cole Palmer prepares to withdraw from Thomas Tuchel squad
Palmer pulls out with minor injury
Gibbs-White is set for an England recall ahead of the upcoming Nations League matches, as per BBC. The Forest midfielder is expected to replace Palmer in Tuchel's squad for the international break. Palmer is poised to withdraw from the national team set-up due to a minor injury.
The 24-year-old recently completed the full 90 minutes during Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Brentford on Friday. Following a summer off after missing out on World Cup selection, Palmer has been a key figure for the Blues. He has started six of their seven games this season, registering four goals and two assists.
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Tuchel wanted Palmer to step up
The withdrawal comes as a bitter blow for Palmer, who was controversially omitted from England's recent World Cup squad. Tuchel had recalled the Chelsea forward to the senior fold, eager to see him perform on the international stage once again.
Speaking before the injury, Tuchel admitted Palmer had a "point to prove" upon his return. The Three Lions boss stated that the attacker needed "to step up" in order to "keep his shirt and justify the nomination."
Palmer has not featured for his country since a 1-0 friendly defeat against Japan in March. His international ambitions will now have to wait until he recovers from this latest setback.
Gibbs-White steps in for Three Lions
Palmer's fitness has been a talking point before, as he was hampered by a recurring groin injury throughout the 2025-26 campaign. His former Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca, who now manages Manchester City, previously claimed the situation did not make sense.
The Chelsea star's misfortune opens the door for Gibbs-White. The 26-year-old was initially left out of the squad, but Tuchel revealed on Friday that the Forest playmaker was incredibly close to making the final cut.
Gibbs-White has started the domestic season well, providing one goal and two assists across five league matches. His last England appearance came during a 3-0 friendly victory over Wales in October 2025.
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Demanding run of Nations League fixtures
Gibbs-White will now join an England squad preparing for a demanding extended international break. Tuchel's side face a gruelling run of four fixtures over the coming weeks.
The Three Lions begin their run by hosting World Cup winners Spain at Wembley on Saturday, 26 September. They will then travel to take on the Czech Republic on 29 September. The away trip continues with a clash against Croatia on 3 October. England then return home to conclude the break by hosting the Czechs on 6 October.
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