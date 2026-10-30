Football, at its most elemental, is a game of moments that defy logic. In April 2024, Stamford Bridge bore witness to a narrative arc so steep it left the 40,000 souls in attendance breathless. This was not just a match; it was a psychological endurance test between two of England’s most decorated heavyweights, culminating in a finale that rewrote the Premier League record books.
Chelsea vs Manchester United: Classic match - Cole Palmer secures a sensational hat-trick in seven-goal thriller
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There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save around 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 67%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for five days in 150+ destinations.
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Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's entry-level Basic plan gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.
The VPN can be applied across 10 different devices simultaneously, and offers Lite Protection that blocks ads and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on.
Additionally, ExpressVPN's Basic plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 10MB/month private email relay plus 10 shared aliases.
There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 80%.
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Those that sign up for ExpressVPN's most popular plan, the Advance plan, gain access to a high-speed VPN, which offers high-capacity 40Gbps servers in many high-demand locations, with VPN servers in 113 countries worldwide.
The VPN can be applied across 12 different devices simultaneously, and offers Advanced Protection that blocks ads, trackers and malicious and adult websites. A dedicated IP is available to be purchased as an add-on.
Additionally, ExpressVPN's Advanced plan includes the ExpressMailGuard, which offers a 100MB/month private email relay plus 50 shared aliases and a custom domain, and ExpressKeys, which gives users a password management facility for an unlimited number of passwords plus a 2FA authenticator.
There is a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users. The plan is available on a one-month rolling contract, although those that sign up for a 12-month plan (offering one year plus an extra three months) can save more than 60%, while those that sign up for a two-year plan (offering two years plus an extra four months) can save 73%. Both longer-term plans include a 3GB holiday.com eSIM that is valid for three days in 150+ destinations.
- Getty Images Sport
The early blue surge and the red response
The evening began with Chelsea asserting a dominance that felt almost terminal for the visitors. By the 19th minute, the Blues were two goals to the good. Conor Gallagher had ignited the atmosphere with a sharp opener, and when Palmer coolly dispatched a penalty, the contest threatened to become a rout. Yet, as any seasoned observer of this fixture knows, United are never more dangerous than when they are backed into a corner.
The tide turned with a ferocity that stunned the home support. United did not merely claw their way back; they turned the game on its head. By the 67th minute, the visitors had marched into a 3-2 lead, leaving the Bridge in a state of agitated silence. As the clock ticked past the 90th minute and into the vast expanse of added time, United seemed destined to leave West London with all three points, holding their lead until the clock reached 99 minutes and 17 seconds.
- Getty Images Sport
The hundred-minute miracle
What followed was a collapse and a conquest of unprecedented proportions. Deep into the 100th minute, Chelsea were awarded a lifeline. Palmer, the calmest man in the stadium, stepped up to equalise from the penalty spot. It was a moment of high drama, but the script had one final, unbelievable twist left to reveal. The stadium was still vibrating from the equaliser when the Blues surged forward one last time.
In the 101st minute, Enzo Fernandez spotted Palmer unmarked from a short corner. The young talisman took a touch and unleashed a deflected strike that flew into the net. Clocked at 100 minutes and 39 seconds, it stood as the latest winning goal in Premier League history until Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes struck at 101 minutes and 48 seconds to seal a 4-3 win over Leeds United on January 7, 2026.
- Getty Images Sport
A night for the history books
For United, it was a night of historic frustration; never before had a team led so late in a match only to leave with nothing. For Chelsea, it was a reminder of the sheer, unadulterated theatre that Stamford Bridge can provide. The image of Palmer standing amidst the chaos, wondering why he had been left with so much space, remains the defining snapshot of a modern classic.
This seven-goal epic joined the pantheon of great encounters between these two sides, standing alongside the tactical battles of the Mourinho era and the tactical chess matches of Ferguson. It reminded us why we watch, why we hope, and why, in the Premier League, the final whistle is the only thing that truly matters. On this night, the clock was merely a suggestion until Palmer decided it was time to go home.
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