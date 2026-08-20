'A new world' - Cesc Fabregas ready for historic Como Champions League debut

In an interview with TNT Sports, Fabregas reflected on the club's rapid rise while acknowledging the immense physical and emotional demands awaiting his young squad on Europe's biggest stage. He said: "The challenge is that when, for example, you go to Parc des Princes or to the Bernabeu, and you play, emotionally for the young players, it drains.

"85% of the team has never played Champions League football, and also, how will we adapt to playing on a Wednesday night in one of the biggest stadiums in the world, where the intensity is so high, and then three days later, you have to travel back.

"Then, you have to prepare the game in one day, recover, travel to wherever you're playing on Saturday, and compete at the same level. This, I cannot answer. We've never done it as a staff. 85% of the players have not been involved in any kind of situation like this. The club has never been in a situation like this.

"The fans have never been in a situation like this. So, this is a new world, but again, we take it as an amazing experience, as an amazing opportunity for all of us together, and I'm sure we will be at the right level."