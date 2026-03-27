Inter are (still) anxious about Hakan Calhanoglu’s condition. The Nerazzurri had an indirect interest in the match between Turkey and Romania, a semi-final in the play-off round of qualification for the upcoming World Cup, scheduled to take place from 10 June to 19 July, featuring the United States, Canada and Mexico. Turkey won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Kadioglu in the second half, but in the closing minutes of the match, the Nerazzurri midfielder – who made his 103rd appearance for the national team in this match, becoming the third-most capped player – was substituted due to a physical problem.
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Calhanoglu’s injury while on duty for Turkey: his condition and the latest news ahead of Inter v Roma
HOW IS CALHANOGLU?
According to reports, it does not appear to be a serious injury; it is likely a muscle problem, as Calhanoglu was already touching his left calf a few minutes before being substituted – the same calf that had sidelined him in January following the match against Napoli. The player will remain with the national team and will undergo specific tests in the coming hours to determine whether he will be available for the play-off final against Kosovo, scheduled for Tuesday 31 March at 8.45 pm: as things stand, there should be no issues, and that substitution may well have been a precautionary measure by Turkey’s manager Vincenzo Montella.
AHEAD OF INTER VS ROMA
Following the do-or-die match against Kosovo – the play-off final, with the winner qualifying for the World Cup – Calhanoglu and the other internationals will all return to their respective clubs. When the league resumes, Inter have a big match against Roma scheduled at San Siro on Easter Sunday, 5 April at 8.45pm. Cristian Chivu hopes his playmaker returns to Milan unscathed and ready to take to the pitch against Gasperini’s side. Should he be unable to make it, Piotr Zielinski could take his place in midfield.