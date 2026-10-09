Burkina Faso facing FIFA ban as President Ibrahim Traore threatens football takeover after 7-0 Argentina humiliation

A crushing seven-goal defeat in Buenos Aires laid bare the severe logistical chaos endured by the Burkina Faso national team delegation ahead of the match. Transit visa issues and circuitous flight routes forced the squad to endure multi-day travel, arriving just hours before kick-off without several foreign-based regulars.

Sharp scrutiny has now turned directly to the leadership of Colonel-Major Oumarou Sawadogo at the federation, who is deemed to have failed in managing the squad's fundamental requirements.