The former FC Porto forward is currently working at Manchester United, a role seen as preparing him for the South Africa job.

Benni McCarthy has expressed interest to coach Bafana Bafana in future and has shared his "burning" desire to guide them at the Fifa World Cup.

With current South Africa Hugo Broos having charmed the nation by leading the team to a bronze medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Belgian might have a few more years in his job.

But McCarthy wants to coach the national team before he reaches Broos' age and fans have responded to his desires.