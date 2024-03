South Africans are divided on who between Pitso Mosimane and Benni McCarthy can lead Bafana in case Hugo Broos decides to leave.

Broos had hinted he might be leaving South Africa despite leading them to a podium place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations before making a U-turn.

Several coaches have been linked with a Bafana Bafana job in case the Belgian opts to seek another challenge elsewhere.

The majority believe Mosimane can effectively do the job alongside McCarthy, but feel Mokwena is still green when it comes to the national team matters.