Bolivian football rocked by death threat allegations as goalkeeper targeted before six-goal thrashing

The Bolivian Professional Footballers' Union (Fabol) and Club Always Ready's legal team have both called on the authorities to intervene and determine the validity of the match result. Demanding decisive action from law enforcement, Fabol general secretary David Paniagua said: "What happened to the Guabira players cannot go un-investigated. A clear precedent must be set in Bolivian football."

Emphasising the need to protect the sport's integrity, Always Ready legal advisor Marcelo Ortiz added: "Football must not be tainted. We will ask the Public Prosecutor's Office to investigate so that the sport's integrity is preserved."