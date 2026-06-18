AFP
'A better team without him!' - Cristiano Ronaldo urged to 'step aside' & accept bench role for Portugal 'to go far' at 2026 World Cup
Boateng calls for Ronaldo to be dropped
Portugal’s opening match at the 2026 World Cup, a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, immediately reignited the long-standing conversation regarding Ronaldo’s place in the starting XI. Despite his status as the most prolific goalscorer in international history, his performance in the Group K opener drew a wave of criticism from fans and pundits alike.
Boateng, who has played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including AC Milan and Barcelona, did not hold back in his assessment of the current situation. Speaking to SBS Sport, the former Ghana international suggested that the 41-year-old is now a hindrance to the team’s fluid attacking play and should consider a reduced role for the good of the nation.
- AFP
‘A better team without him’
Boateng argued that the presence of the Al-Nassr superstar creates an unhealthy tactical gravity where teammates feel obligated to find him at every opportunity. "Can I be honest? Ronaldo, if he were a true team player, would step aside and let the young players shine," Boateng stated during his television appearance, highlighting the pressure his presence exerts on the squad.
He further elaborated on why the Seleccao might flourish more in his absence, adding: "Portugal is a better team without him. There is so much pressure when he is in the middle, because everyone wants to pass him the ball." The sentiment echoes the debates seen during Qatar 2022, where Portugal's best attacking performance came when Ronaldo was started on the bench against Switzerland.
The impact sub solution
While his critique was sharp, Boateng insisted he remains a "big fan" of what Ronaldo has achieved in his illustrious career. However, he believes that the realities of aging mean that Roberto Martinez must use his captain more sparingly if Portugal are to navigate their way through the latter stages of the tournament in North America.
"If Portugal wants to have a chance to go far, I believe Ronaldo should step aside. Let the others play and come on in the last 15-20 minutes to get that big result from his game," Boateng suggested. He underlined his point by noting that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner "is not the same player" due to his age.
- Getty Images Sport
Ronaldo struggles in historic appearance
Despite making history as the oldest outfield player to ever start a World Cup match at 41 years and 132 days, Ronaldo delivered a remarkably quiet performance against DR Congo. According to Opta, he registered just 25 touches during the 90 minutes - his lowest-ever tally in a major tournament match where he played the full duration. Furthermore, the veteran forward finished the match without a single shot on target for only the sixth time in his extensive World Cup career.
Despite the growing criticism and Ronaldo's listless performance, Martinez quickly leaped to the defence of his talisman. He will be expected to retain his place when Portugal face Uzbekistan on matchday two.
How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?
2442 Votes