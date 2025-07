This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Bayern Munich prepared to offer Liverpool star Luis Diaz five-year contract with Colombia international still interesting Barcelona L. Diaz Bayern Munich Barcelona Liverpool Bundesliga LaLiga Premier League Transfers Bayern Munich are prepared to offer a five-year contract for Luis Diaz amid interest from Barcelona, with the Liverpool winger open to a departure. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Diaz to be offered five-year contract by Bayern

Winger open to Liverpool exit

Barca remain in race Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱