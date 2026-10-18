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Bayern Munich sweat over Manuel Neuer's fitness ahead of Arsenal clash as fluid in keeper's foot forces Jonas Urbig to step up
Neuer fitness battle continues
The German champions are dealing with fresh concerns regarding the availability of their captain ahead of a pivotal European night. While there was initial hope that the 40-year-old would return for the midweek action, his continued absence from first-team training sessions has sparked fears that he may not be ready to face the Gunners. The legendary shot-stopper was forced to watch from the sidelines as his side secured a dominant 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig, with his absence becoming a primary talking point despite the emphatic result on the pitch.
Bayern's medical department is working around the clock to manage the situation, but the lack of progress in his recovery is proving problematic for the coaching staff. The goalkeeper has been limited to individual indoor sessions at the club’s Sabener Strasse facility rather than participating in full drills with his team-mates. This follows a difficult period where he also missed the 3-3 draw against Viking, raising questions about his long-term durability this season.
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Eberl reveals true injury diagnosis
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl has provided greater clarity on the injury sidelining the club's World Cup winner, moving past the coaching staff's initially vague diagnosis of general "foot problems." Eberl clarified that the setback is specifically caused by fluid buildup in the foot, offering a much more concrete medical explanation than previously shared.
While the condition was enough to rule the player out of Saturday's fixture, his status for Wednesday's match remains an open question. "It is simply a little bit of fluid in the foot. It wasn't enough for today. We'll see if it's enough for Wednesday," the director explained, as quoted by Bild.
Urbig ready for the big stage
With the veteran captain potentially unavailable, the spotlight has shifted to 23-year-old Jonas Urbig, who has been deputising in goal. The young keeper has handled the pressure well, stepping in for several matches already this term. After the convincing win at the Allianz Arena, the young German expressed his readiness to continue filling the void if the medical team decides that Neuer requires further rest to prevent a long-term setback.
“I try to go into games with a positive emotion. I feel very good. We want to be ready so the coach has the possibility to decide who starts every time. I hope Manu (Neuer) will come back soon. I'll be there whenever I'm needed," Urbig said."
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Musiala ruled out of Arsenal clash
While the goalkeeping situation remains uncertain, Bayern have received a definitive blow regarding one of their key creative outlets. Jamal Musiala is confirmed to miss the encounter with the North London side as he continues his recovery from a muscle tear in his right thigh sustained three weeks ago.
Eberl confirmed that the Champions League match would come too soon for the German international, noting that the player is being reintroduced to activity very gradually. "I don't think he'll be ready against Arsenal. He'll be eased back in slowly, but he'll be back in October," Eberl concluded.
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