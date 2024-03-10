Bayern Munich star Harry Kane sends special Mother's Day message to wife Kate with couple initially spending time apart following striker's blockbuster Bundesliga transfer
Harry Kane has sent a special Mother’s Day message to his wife Kate having briefly been separated from his family after linking up with Bayern Munich.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England captain moved to Germany in 2023
- Joined by his young family at turn of the year
- Feeling more settled at Bundesliga giants