AFP
'Let's see where I stop!' - Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick proud after writing Bundesliga history with six-game goalscoring run
Deadly frontman sets new benchmark
Schick has expressed his pride after making German top-flight history by finding the net across each of the opening six matchdays of the 2026-27 campaign. The 30-year-old frontman sealed a 2-1 victory for Die Werkself against previously unbeaten Freiburg with a 76th-minute finish from young midfielder Ibrahim Maza's cut-back. His six-game scoring streak surpasses the previous club benchmark of five set by Dimitar Berbatov in 2005-06 and Stefan Kiessling in 2009-10.
- AFP
Prolific striker relishes historic milestone
That landmark feat builds on another personal milestone achieved earlier this term, when the forward became the club's highest-scoring non-German player in Bundesliga history. Reacting to his record-breaking run after the final whistle against Freiburg, Schick said: "Of course [the record] makes me proud. Six in a row, it's very nice. I'm lucky that I keep scoring and I will continue like that. Let's see where I stop!"
Fitness recovery fuels title charge
Enjoying the most prolific start to a league season of his career is particularly remarkable given how persistent injury setbacks had severely interrupted his previous campaigns in Germany. Now fully fit and firing, the attacker looks well capable of challenging his personal best of 24 league goals, achieved during the 2021-22 season.
Beyond individual accolades, Sunday's result continued Die Werkself's impressive recovery under manager Carles Martinez Novell following an opening-day defeat to Elversberg, taking their recent haul to 13 points from a possible 15.
Level on points with Freiburg in fourth place, Leverkusen sit just a single point adrift of leaders Bayern, firmly cementing their credentials as genuine title contenders.
- AFP
Away test awaits resurgent contenders
Leverkusen will now look to maintain their upward trajectory when they travel to face Hoffenheim on Matchday 7. With their talismanic striker operating at peak fitness, the visitors have a prime opportunity to stretch his scoring sequence to a seventh straight league outing. Securing maximum points on the road will be vital for Die Werkself to keep the pressure on Bayern at the Bundesliga summit.
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