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'He was hanging out with Barcelona players!' - Real Madrid TV launch extraordinary attack on referee after 'sickening' display in Atletico derby defeat
Red card controversy mars Madrid derby
Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat against city rivals Atletico in a heated clash that has sparked outrage from the club's official television channel. The match hinged on a decisive moment when Dean Huijsen was shown a red card after giving away a penalty for a foul on Giuliano Simeone.
However, the anger emanating from the club stems largely from events in the first half. The network insists that Atletico should have seen both Cristian Romero and Lee Kang-in dismissed long before Huijsen's costly intervention.
These perceived injustices became the focal point of Real Madrid TV's post-match coverage. The channel used the platform to openly question the overall standard of refereeing directed at the club this season.
- Alterphotos
Broadcaster alleges bias and 'thuggish' behaviour
Focusing on the unpunished challenges by Romero and Lee, Real Madrid TV suggested the outcome was heavily manipulated. "We don’t know what would have happened if Atletico had been reduced to nine players. I’m sure many Madrid fans are eager to get up and walk away from this competition," they stated, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "It makes you want to get up and walk away. Now they’ve tightened the screws a little more. Before, they tried to cover it up; now they don’t."
The channel then launched a personal attack on the match official, referencing a recent fixture. "[Miguel Angel] Ortiz Arias was hanging out with Barcelona players a few weeks ago, and now this," they added. "It’s all sickening. They don’t care if the sh*t spills over into [Javier] Tebas’s La Liga. What’s happened this season has already pushed everyone over the edge."
Claiming a blatant bias against the club, the network continued: “All that’s missing is a directive allowing Madrid’s rivals to take the field armed with revolvers. When Lee Kang-in tackled Fede, and he stood up to protest, the referee addressed Valverde with a cocky, thuggish attitude."
A perceived systemic agenda against the club
Real Madrid TV firmly believes that a systemic agenda is preventing the team from competing fairly in Spain. The network repeatedly hammered home the idea that match officials treat them differently from their domestic rivals.
"There’s a different standard when it comes to Madrid. They don’t let them compete. But these are the plans of La Liga and the RFEF," the broadcaster claimed.
They concluded by questioning the consistency of the penalty decision that ruined their derby hopes: "Given how the refereeing has gone, I doubt they would have sent off an Atletico player in the other penalty area, the way they did with Huijsen. The football debate doesn’t make sense."
- AFP
Moving past the refereeing drama
The fierce fallout from this explosive broadcast means the officiating debate will continue to dominate the post-match headlines. The intense scrutiny on referees in Spain shows no signs of cooling down following such a fiery fixture.
On the pitch, Real Madrid must quickly regroup and shift their focus away from the perceived bias. They will need to rebuild their backline without the suspended Huijsen as they look to bounce back from this damaging defeat.
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