Stranded! Barbra Banda among Zambian NWSL stars forced into 21-day quarantine over US Ebola protocols

The league administration moved swiftly to clarify the legal situation after supporters and clubs raised urgent concerns regarding the sudden unavailability of their premier international players during a pivotal stretch of the domestic season.

Addressing the administrative delay that currently prevents the trio from linking up with their respective squads ahead of vital league commitments, the American top flight confirmed that strict public health guidelines must be satisfied before any training or match activity can resume.

"Following their participation with the Zambian Women's National Team during the recent international window, several players are currently observing U.S. government public health re-entry protocols required for travelers returning from the East African region," the NWSL said in a statement on Friday.