Bad news for Luis Enrique! PSG confirm Nuno Mendes has suffered a thigh injury and will miss blockbuster Barcelona clash

The injury occurred during PSG’s 3-1 victory over Strasbourg on Saturday evening. Mendes had entered the fray as a second-half substitute in the 53rd minute but was unable to complete the match, leaving the pitch shortly before the final whistle. The club released an official medical update stating that the player is The player has been sidelined after sustaining a muscular injury to his left thigh and will be sidelined for several weeks.

Before the definitive medical results were published, there was a glimmer of hope that the problem was minor. Following the win against Strasbourg, Luis Enrique was cautious when asked about the player's condition. "I don't know if we can call it an injury, but we decided to play with one fewer player because we didn't want to take any risks," the manager told L'Equipe.

The Spanish tactician chose to finish the game with ten men rather than risk further damage to his starting left-back, but the Sunday morning examinations ultimately brought the bad news that the recovery window would be too short for the Barcelona clash.



