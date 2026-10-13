Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: Classic match - Red Devils weather the storm at the Metropolitano

The tactical blueprint was clear from the opening whistle, yet United found themselves trailing before they could even settle into their stride. In the 7th minute, Renan Lodi delivered a tantalising cross that bypassed the static United backline. Joao Felix, ghosting between defenders with predatory instinct, met the ball with a thumping diving header that crashed off the inside of the post and into the net. The stadium erupted in a deafening roar, a wall of sound that seemed to physically push the English side back into their own half.

For the remainder of the first half, Atletico were a masterclass in controlled aggression. They sat deep, snapping at heels and closing passing lanes, forcing United into a series of aimless horizontal exchanges. The visitors looked toothless, unable to register a single shot on target during the opening forty-five minutes. Simeone, prowling his technical area like a man possessed, had successfully turned the pitch into a minefield where every United touch was contested by a swarm of red and white shirts.