Photo News
'Always in my heart' - Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko issues emotional message to former club and struggling Italy
Shevchenko backs Italian resurgence
The legendary former Ukraine striker shared his perspective on the fortunes of Italian football as it struggles to restore its global pedigree. On the domestic front, Ruben Amorim's Milan sit fifth in Serie A with 11 points from their opening five matches. Meanwhile, the Italy national team face a transitional period under Roberto Mancini following their failure to qualify for three consecutive World Cups since 2018.
- LaPresse
Ukrainian hero professes lifelong affection
In an interview with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Shevchenko was asked about his enduring connection to Italian football and his thoughts on his former club, Milan. Confirming his deep emotional ties, the 49-year-old stated: "Milan is always in my heart, and I will always be their fan. And Italy is always in my heart too; it's my second home. I don't say it to please anyone, but because it's true."
Asked further about the difficult phase gripping Italian football and the national team's ongoing slump, the former Ballon d'Or winner added: "Don't complain too much; you will get through this moment. Appreciate your history and remember that you have so much talent within; you just need to change a few things, and you'll start again. You also have the right people to do it."
Mancini oversees major generational rebuild
Shevchenko's optimism aligns with a sweeping overhaul led by Mancini and technical director Claudio Ranieri, who took charge following head coach Gennaro Gattuso's departure in April 2026. The allenatore immediately handed call-ups to nine debutants, promoting a wave of young prospects including Michael Kayode, Honest Ahanor, and Samuele Inacio to drive the squad's regeneration. This bold approach is designed to lay long-term foundations and restore the four-time world champions' stature on the global stage.
- IPA Sport
Azzurri tackle demanding autumn schedule
Italy will immediately test their new generation in the UEFA Nations League by hosting Belgium before embarking on daunting trips to Turkey and France. This packed autumn schedule offers Mancini the ideal benchmark to mould his squad before concluding the international window against Turkey on October 5. Meanwhile, Milan resume domestic duties with a visit to Sassuolo on October 11, aiming to keep pace near the Serie A summit.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting