‘Can’t wait for next season’ - Alisha Lehmann vows to ‘come back stronger than ever’ from ‘most difficult year’ that delivered Leicester transfer & relegation out of the WSL

The 27-year-old attacker took to social media to directly address her extensive global audience following a highly turbulent introduction to life in the East Midlands. Admitting the previous twelve months represented the most testing period of her professional journey, the former Juventus player acknowledged that unforeseen injuries and psychological hurdles had continuously disrupted her integration into the squad.

Writing to her followers on Instagram, Lehmann laid bare the emotional toll of the campaign. "This has been one of the most difficult years of my football career," she admitted. "There were many challenges, setbacks, injuries, and moments that tested me both on and off the pitch. It wasn’t always easy, and there were times when I had to fight through situations I never expected."