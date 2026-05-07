Alisha Lehmann wins Leicester Women's Player of the Season award despite only starting FIVE games & scoops best goal gong

The 27-year-old forward arrived at Leicester in January following stints in Italy with Como and Juventus. Despite the significant fanfare surrounding her arrival, Lehmann’s impact in the Women’s Super League has been limited, managing just five starts so far this season.

Statistically, it has been a gruelling campaign for both player and club. Lehmann has featured in nine WSL matches, and remarkably, the Foxes suffered defeat in every single appearance she made. Nevertheless, she secured the Player of the Year award via a fan vote, a result that underscores her immense popularity.



