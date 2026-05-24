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Disaster for Alisha Lehmann! Leicester Women relegated from WSL after agonising play-off defeat to Charlton
Heartbreak at the Valley for the Foxes
After a gruelling and goalless 120 minutes in boiling heat, the Foxes were beaten 2-1 on penalties by Charlton in the crucial play-off. Despite goalkeeper Katie Keane saving two spot-kicks, Leicester missed four of their five attempts, with only Olivia McLoughlin scoring. The devastating shootout result brings an end to the club's five-year spell in the top division, meaning Charlton take their place in next season's Women's Super League campaign while Leicester drop down to WSL2.
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Missing their star forward through injury
The catastrophic defeat was compounded by the absence of star forward Lehmann, who was missing from the matchday squad due to injury. Without her on the pitch, the visitors struggled to find a breakthrough during regular time, despite the introduction of Ashleigh Neville and Rachel Williams. Lehmann’s absence highlighted a frustrating spell for the forward, who arrived in January after a spell at Como to immense fanfare. She managed just nine appearances and a single goal during a dismal domestic campaign that culminated in Leicester finishing at the bottom of the WSL standings.
A controversial award despite limited impact
Despite her lack of regular action, Lehmann won big at the club's end-of-season awards, scooping both the Goal of the Season and the Fans' Player of the Season accolades. The Swiss international logged just 502 minutes on the pitch, with the Foxes losing every single game she featured in. However, her immense global profile and dedicated following of over 15 million fans on Instagram undoubtedly influenced the public vote. The players' internal vote, which went to Shannon O'Brien, highlighted a stark contrast between dressing room assessments and online popularity.
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What comes next for the Foxes?
Looking ahead, Leicester face a massive rebuilding project as they prepare for life in the second tier for the first time since 2021. The relegation casts severe doubt over Lehmann's long-term future in the Midlands. The global icon must now decide whether to remain and fight for promotion or seek a transfer back to top-flight football elsewhere.