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'Something wasn't right' - Alexis Mac Allister takes aim at Arne Slot era as he explains how Andoni Iraola fixed Liverpool’s broken dressing room
- AFP
A difficult transition on Merseyside
Slot initially enjoyed huge success at Anfield, delivering a Premier League title during his debut season. However, things quickly unravelled during his second campaign, culminating in a disappointing fifth-place finish that ultimately led to his departure.
Iraola was brought in to steady the ship, and the new manager's impact is already being felt. This was demonstrated by a chaotic 4-3 Champions League comeback victory over Villarreal on Tuesday evening.
Liverpool found themselves trailing by two early goals against the Spanish side. A header from Mac Allister sparked the revival, before an equaliser from Ronald Araujo, a second from the Argentine, and a Florian Wirtz strike secured the points, despite Tani Oluwaseyi pulling one back late on for the visitors.
- Propaganda Photo
Tactical shifts and taking responsibility
Speaking to Amazon Prime, the Argentina international did not hold back when assessing the previous campaign. "Last year was a really difficult year for all of us," Mac Allister admitted. "It was clear that I was not at the level. I am the first one to say, I have no problem. Something wasn't right in the group. This manager changed it, and that's really important."
The 25-year-old also highlighted Iraola's move away from Slot's defensive system. "The way we play is quite different. I don't like to compare," he explained. "I feel good, that's what I want and that's what I enjoy. Now, it's more man to man. You have to communicate less because you have to follow [the opponent].
"Last year it was more of a zonal thing. With the national team we do more of a zonal thing and it works. Now, we do a one vs. one and it works.
"In the end, it's about us taking the responsibility. That's one of the changes. But now it's much easier, you have to think less but run more, maybe. That's the way football is going."
Ngumoha shines as confidence returns
The tweaks have clearly benefited Mac Allister, who sparked the European comeback with a vital header. "I am not tall! But I love going into the box," he joked. "Coaches know that I like to attack the near post. I scored in the World Cup, as well. That's the place that I like to [get to]. My dad is the same height, maybe a bit smaller, and he was good in the air as well."
The midfielder was also quick to praise 18-year-old team-mate Rio Ngumoha, who provided two crucial assists. "Rio was amazing, he made the difference," Mac Allister noted. "Sometimes you speak about players who score goals but he was really important.
"It is clear, the quality that he has. Everyone knows. It's easy to see that he is a really good player. He worked hard off the ball and that's important, as well.
"The second goal; Rio, amazing, as well. I always speak with him about crossing the ball on the floor."
- News Images
Sustaining the European momentum
Iraola's immediate priority will be to build on this resilient Champions League performance. Overcoming a two-goal deficit in Europe demonstrates a renewed mental toughness within the squad, offering a stark contrast to last season's struggles.
With the dressing room atmosphere restored and key players thriving in a simplified system, Liverpool will look to translate this European momentum into consistent domestic form.
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