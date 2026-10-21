'Something wasn't right' - Alexis Mac Allister takes aim at Arne Slot era as he explains how Andoni Iraola fixed Liverpool’s broken dressing room

Speaking to Amazon Prime, the Argentina international did not hold back when assessing the previous campaign. "Last year was a really difficult year for all of us," Mac Allister admitted. "It was clear that I was not at the level. I am the first one to say, I have no problem. Something wasn't right in the group. This manager changed it, and that's really important."

The 25-year-old also highlighted Iraola's move away from Slot's defensive system. "The way we play is quite different. I don't like to compare," he explained. "I feel good, that's what I want and that's what I enjoy. Now, it's more man to man. You have to communicate less because you have to follow [the opponent].

"Last year it was more of a zonal thing. With the national team we do more of a zonal thing and it works. Now, we do a one vs. one and it works.

"In the end, it's about us taking the responsibility. That's one of the changes. But now it's much easier, you have to think less but run more, maybe. That's the way football is going."