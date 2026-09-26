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Alexia Putellas scores her first goal for London City Lionesses in crucial victory over Brighton
Putellas opens her London City account
Putellas scored her first Women's Super League goal in the 29th minute to give London City Lionesses the lead at Princes Park. The midfielder struck a left-footed finish past Chiamaka Nnadozie to open her account for the club she joined after 14 seasons with Barcelona.
Putellas controlled the tempo throughout her 73 minutes on the pitch, completing 33 of her 42 passes and creating constant danger. London City have capitalised on her presence, combining defensive solidity with clinical finishing to overcome a Brighton side that dominated possession but lacked a cutting edge.
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Late substitution secures the points
While Brighton controlled 52% possession and generated higher expected goals, they missed three massive chances to equalise. London City then sealed the 2-0 victory deep into stoppage time thanks to an impactful appearance from Delphine Cascarino.
After being introduced as a substitute in the 63rd minute, Cascarino immediately stretched the opposing defence. She soon provided a precise assist for Lucia Corrales, who delivered a high-quality strike to put the game completely out of reach. The hosts proved that clinical efficiency matters more than raw possession in a tightly contested league.
Seeking a new competitive challenge
The victory highlights exactly why Putellas chose this new chapter, having recently told The Athletic: "Going to another league, to the WSL, is a motivation. All of the games are competitive. I want to try that kind of competition in a league."
Her commitment to growing the competition extends beyond the pitch. This week, she launched Eleven TV by Alexia, a new YouTube channel holding the exclusive broadcast rights for the Women's Super League in Spain. By securing these rights, Putellas aims to showcase this competitive environment to Spanish fans, actively expanding the commercial footprint of English football.
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What happens next for the Lionesses?
London City will look to build on this impressive momentum across multiple fronts in their upcoming domestic fixtures. The club face Ipswich Town next in the Women's League Cup, before a highly anticipated clash against Tottenham on Sunday, October 4 in the Women's Super League. With Putellas fully integrated, they have a genuine platform to challenge at the top end.
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