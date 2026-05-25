'A bitter taste' - Koke brands Atletico Madrid's La Liga campaign a 'disaster' after final day thrashing by Villarreal

The curtain came down on the 2025-26 La Liga season in nightmare fashion for Atletico Madrid at La Ceramica. Seeking a victory to leapfrog Villarreal into third place, Diego Simeone's side were instead dismantled in a 5-1 thrashing. For Koke, the result was a reflection of a domestic campaign that fell far short of the standards expected at the Metropolitano.

Speaking to Movistar+, via Marca, after the final whistle, the 34-year-old expressed his deep frustration with the team's lack of consistency in the league. He said: "[It leaves] A bitter taste in my mouth. In the Champions League, exciting; in the Cup, the penalties; in the League, we’ve been a disaster because we haven’t been able to fight for the title. We need to be higher up the table and let this serve us well for next season."



