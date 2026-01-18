2025 AFCON Final - Senegal vs Morocco Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Morocco coach Walid Regragui is likely to miss his captain Romain Saiss who was injured in their tournament opener against Comoros and has been struggling to recover.

Midfielder Azzedine Ounahi has been ruled out for the rest of this AFCON after getting injured in the Round of 16 clash with Tanzania.

After Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz failed to score against Nigeria, he will be out to show up when it matters the most for Morocco and seal the Golden Boot after scoring five goals so far

Morocco possible XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Mazraoui, Aguerd, Saiss, Salibari, El Aynaoui, El Khannouss, Ezzalzouli, El Kaabi, Diaz