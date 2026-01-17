2025 AFCON - Egypt and Nigeria Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Egypt's 1-0 defeat by Senegal in the semi-final was their first defeat in Morocco and the second time they failed to record a victory after they were held 0-0 by Angola in their last group game.

That would give Nigeria confidence that they are facing opponents who are not invincible.

The Super Eagles' 100 percent record in this tournament came to a halt when they were beaten by hosts Morocco in the semi-finals via a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time.

However, Nigeria could be happy that they are yet to lose in regulation time and they would want to maintain that when they face the Pharaohs.

This will be the fourth time for Nigeria to face North African opposition in Morocco after beating Tunisia 3-2 in the group stage before beating Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

That was followed by the Morocco game and they now face Egypt.

Head-to-head record in last five AFCON meetings