'100 per cent' - Mikel Arteta shuts down Myles Lewis-Skelly transfer talk

Arteta has delivered a definitive update on the future of Lewis-Skelly, stating he is '100 per cent' confident that the 19-year-old will remain at the club beyond the summer transfer deadline. The England international has become a sought-after talent following his breakthrough into the senior setup, drawing admiring glances from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The speculation intensified due to the potential financial implications of a deal, with suggestions that Arsenal might be tempted to sell to record 'pure profit' on their balance sheets. As an academy product, any transfer fee for Lewis-Skelly - who made his senior Arsenal debut in a September 2024 draw against Manchester City and has since tallied 76 appearances, one goal, and seven assists across all competitions - would represent a significant boost to the club's standing with Profit and Sustainability Rules.