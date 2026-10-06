Getty
'We’ve found a solution' - Anthony Barry reveals how England are unlocking Jude Bellingham’s full potential
Tuchel’s blueprint for midfield liberation
This tactical freedom is a deliberate choice from the coaching staff, who observed Bellingham's immense impact during the World Cup. At his former club Birmingham City, the midfielder famously wore the number 22 because he was considered a combination of a number 4, 8, and 10. Tuchel and his staff have taken this concept to its logical conclusion: if a player can excel in every midfield role, the best strategy is to let him occupy all of them simultaneously.
"The structure allows Jude to play more from his intuition,” Barry said, as quoted by The Mirror. "And less from being locked down or caged in a certain position. It allows him to roam and operate in spaces in which he thinks he can be dangerous and so far it’s brought out the best in him."
"It is a challenge because Jude can play in any of those positions comfortably and on a high level. So the challenge is to give him a space where he can do it all at once inside of one game. Right now, in a short sample, it seems like we found a solution to unlock all of the potential that Jude has. But we have to continue."
Unlocking the Bellingham puzzle
Barry suggested that the current coaching staff is determined not to repeat the mistakes of the past by pigeonholing a player of Bellingham's rare versatility. "Jude Bellingham? The structure allows him to play more from his intuition and leas from being locked down or caged in a certain position. It allows him to roam and operate in spaces that he thinks he can be dangerous and so far it's brought out the best in him. It is a challenge because he can do them all."
"He can even play as a #6. We’ve had many players for England like that in the past. Steven Gerrard was similar. Paul Scholes played as a #6, #10, on the left-wing. Jude can play in any of those positions comfortably, and on a high level. So the challenge is then to give him a space where he can do it all at once inside of one game. Right now, in a short sample, it seems like we found a solution to unlock all of the potential that Jude has,” Barry explained to Mirror Football.
Fluidity anchored by defensive principles
While the focus has naturally gravitated toward Bellingham, the new-look England is about more than just one individual. The 7-0 rout of Croatia showcased a principle-driven approach where every player is expected to adapt to the game's flow.
"We have moved to a more principle-driven approach, which allows for more flexibility and fluidity," Barry noted. "But fluidity only looks good if it’s anchored by real principles. There is always a danger in international football with such a lack of time to prepare that if you go for this fluid model it can look quite messy."
- Getty Images
Building a new era around Kane and Bellingham
The upcoming clash against Czechia at Wembley offers another opportunity for England to refine this fluid model as they look toward Euro 2028.
Barry concluded: "When you have players like Harry and Jude on the frontline that are really better at moving, that have this deep intuition and IQ for the game … [it is] to trust them, open up spaces for them to operate. It’s also part of the model that we’re moving forward with. We have elite penetration on the last line, whether that comes from our wingers or our full-backs. And we have fluid midfielders with Elliot [Anderson], Alex [Scott] and Declan [Rice], who are happy to move for miles. He’s the best ball-striker I have ever worked with."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting